Clario buys AI firm ArtiQ, taps CEO to head AI strategy

Clinical health tech company Clario has purchased ArtiQ, an artificial intelligence software developer that creates AI solutions for diagnosing and treating patients with respiratory diseases, the companies announced in an April 2 press release. As part of the deal, ArtiQ CEO and co-founder Marko Topalovic will continue running his company in addition to leading Clario’s overall AI strategy.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Clario previously partnered with ArtiQ to improve data collection in respiratory trials. The new deal will see Clario integrate its respiratory test devices, such as spirometers to measure lung function, with ArtiQ’s AI models. This will give trial sponsors instant feedback on the quality of the test, according to the release.

“This move significantly advances AI within our respiratory portfolio,” Clario CEO Chris Fikry, M.D., said in the release. “With ArtiQ’s technology, we are expanding our ability to rapidly scale AI for overreading while ensuring data quality and streamlining the clinical trial process for patients worldwide.”

This is Clario’s second acquisition in the past six months. In November, the company purchased Inofab Health, which makes software products for handling spirometry data as well as an ultrasonic sensor spirometer device meant for conducting lung function tests remotely.