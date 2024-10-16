Clario and PathAI partner up to create streamlined workflow for gastrointestinal clinical trials

Clinical data company Clario and AI firm PathAI are teaming up to create an end-to-end imaging and pathology workflow for gastrointestinal clinical trials.

The collaboration aims to provide clients with efficient anatomical pathology services and next-gen video endoscopy analysis, according to a Clario release.

Clario's technology is used to capture clinical endpoints among biotech, pharma and medtech studies. The Philadelphia-based company has supported more than 130 GI trials using advanced imaging solutions like endoscopy, MRI and ultrasound, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Boston-based PathAI will contribute its GI pathologist network and anatomical pathology services to the partnership while also optimizing specimen handling and histological assessments. The tech company uses AI to enhance ulcerative colitis assessment, improve consistency in histological scoring and speed up biomarker discovery.

The two companies aim to offer trial sponsors an end-to-end process covering training, logistics, tissue processing, slide digitization, image analysis and data transfers, all with expert oversight.

“We are excited to augment our strengths with PathAI's capabilities in the area of discovery and patient care," Marcela Vieira, M.D., Clario's medical director of gastroenterology, said in the release. "The combination of endoscopy and histopathology promises to unlock new avenues for clinical research and we are proud to be in this leadership position with our partners at PathAI."