Castor, Trialbee team up for patient enrollment, engagement in clinical trials

Castor and Trialbee have formed a strategic partnership to help drug development sponsors speed up patient enrollment and increase diversity in clinical trials.

The siteless trials software startup and patient enrollment company are integrating their platforms so sponsors can streamline decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, the companies said Tuesday.

RELATED: Worldwide Clinical Trials pens Trialbee study matchmaking pact, aims for better recruitment diversity

The companies are joining forces as more and more clinical trials roll out virtually amid the pandemic and calls rise for more diversity in studies for new drugs.

Clinical study designs have become more complex as the amount of patient eligibility in trials has skyrocketed nearly 150% in the past decade, Trialbee said. That leads to difficulties in recruiting and retaining qualified participants.

“Over 70% of potential clinical trial participants live more than two hours away from a trial site, increasing the need for greater scale and reach in patient awareness for today’s trial designs,” said Trialbee CEO Matt Walz in a statement.

RELATED: Castor raises $45M series B to take decentralized clinical trials mainstream

Malmo, Sweden-based Trialbee inked a similarly focused pact with Worldwide Clinical Trials to boost "proper population representation" in May.

For Castor, the partnership comes two months after its $45 million series B. The company is attempting to forge its corner in a crowded decentralized trials space that has seen an influx of financing this year for ObvioHealth, 4G Clinical, Curebase and Medable.