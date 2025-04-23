Bayer tunes precision oncology development using ConcertAI's database

Bayer is boosting its precision oncology efforts with a molecular database from health tech firm ConcertAI.

Under a multiyear deal, Bayer will gain access to ConcertAI’s Translational360 database, along with the company’s analytical AI software, according to an April 22 release. Translational360 combines clinical, genomic, transcriptomic and imaging data, with the goal of helping researchers choose drug programs and design clinical trials more efficiently.

The database pulls from the CancerLinQ network, which ConcertAI acquired from the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2023. The network includes data from more than 9 million patient records from all 50 U.S. states, according to the release.

“As cancer rates continue to rise, we’re committed to advancing next-generation solutions that can speed up drug discovery and clinical development, enabling us to bring precision oncology treatments to patients faster,” Sai Jasti, Bayer’s head of data science and AI for pharma R&D, said in the release. “By combining ConcertAI’s powerful data solutions with Bayer’s scientific and AI expertise, we aim to enhance the use of real-world data and cutting-edge AI to boost R&D productivity and ultimately deliver transformative precision therapies to those who need them.”

ConcertAI is no stranger to Big Pharma partnerships. The firm announced a similar precision oncology pact with AbbVie and Caris Life Sciences at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and circled up a cancer clinical trial pact with Bristol Myers Squibb in 2022.