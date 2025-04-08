Worldwide Clinical Trials turns to AI company to identify hidden patient subpopulations in big data sets

Global CRO Worldwide Clinical Trials has enlisted AI tech firm NetraMark to discover patient subpopulations hidden inside complex data sets.

Under the partnership, Worldwide will use NetraMark’s NetraAI in certain phase 2 neuroscience and oncology trials as well as some phase 3 trials. The goal is to find the best patient groups to test treatments on so that trials run optimally and efficiently, NetraMark announced in an April 3 release.

NetraMark’s tech will eventually be made available across Worldwide’s global network of sponsors, according to the release, spanning all trial stages and multiple therapeutic areas.

"By integrating NetraMark's technology into our clinical trial design, we can identify the patients most likely to drive positive trial outcomes, leading to fewer required patients per trial, reduced timelines, lower costs and ultimately increase success rates for our sponsors,” Worldwide Chief Operating Officer Dave Bowser said in the release.

Adopting NetraAI gives Worldwide the ability to accelerate development, refine patient stratification, reduce placebo response variability and generally enhance trial power, according to the release.

Toronto-based NetraMark also recently teamed up with the Ontario Brain Institute to develop analytical tools that speed up the processing of brain images like MRI scans.

True to the company’s name, Worldwide operates in more than 60 countries with a total staff exceeding 3,500 employees, according to the release. The CRO recently shook up its C-suite, tapping industry vet Jason Meggs to be chief financial officer in December 2024.