AstraZeneca, MedImmune alum Jo Goodman to head bioanalysis unit at Celerion

Big Pharma veteran Jo Goodman is joining Celerion as vice president of bioanalytical services at the contract research organization’s Lincoln, Nebraska, lab. Celerion announced her appointment in a May 7 press release.

At Celerion, Goodman will be charged with the “strategic direction and operational performance” of the bioanalytics unit at the Nebraska lab, which conducts analysis of large- and small-molecule drugs, immunogenicity and biomarkers for pharma and biotech clients.

Prior to joining Celerion, Goodman was senior director of bioanalysis outsourcing and UK GxP regulated bioanalysis at AstraZeneca. Her five years there were preceded by a decade at MedImmune, where she ended her tenure as associate director of the clinical immunology and bioanalysis unit. Before MedImmune, she spent a total of 16 years as a scientist at GSK, which she joined after completing her microbiology degree at Cardiff University in Wales.

Goodman is the second AstraZeneca alum to join the helm of Celerion’s bioanalytical services business in recent years. The CRO in 2020 hired Timothy Sanger, who had previously worked as a scientist at AstraZeneca, as executive director of bioanalytical services. Sanger left the role in August 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.