Celerion hires ex-Charles River, AstraZeneca alum Tim Sangster

Contract research organization Celerion has nabbed Tim Sangster from Charles River labs to run its bioanalytical operations.

Based out of Lincoln, Nebraska, Sangster will be its executive director at the facility, where he will oversee its operations.

Sangster was most recently the European head of chromatographic bioanalysis for Charles River Laboratories, a nonclinical CRO, with a previous stint at AstraZeneca. 

“We think Tim Sangster's vast experience successfully running major bioanalytical teams from a CRO environment, combined with the importance we both attach to client auditing and meeting client deadlines make him a perfect fit for Celerion,” said Ray Farmen, Ph.D., VP of global bioanalytical services.

Since the pandemic, Celerion also now offers a platform of COVID-19 bioassays for drug development and is working on a series of trials to both treat and prevent COVID with clients.

“I am excited to be entrusted with such a prominent role in Celerion's US bioanalytical operations—especially in an era when immunological research has captured world attention,” added Sangster.  

