ASCO, Ryght AI team up for breast cancer trial site selection

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and Ryght AI are teaming up to identify research sites for an ASCO clinical trial evaluating starting doses of CDK4/6 inhibitors in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

The Dosing Knowledge Study will deploy Ryght AI’s AI Site Twin platform to shorten study startup timelines and accelerate enrollment, according to a May 28 release.

Building on the launch of a clinical site search engine earlier this year, the collaboration aims to match the trial with sites based on investigator expertise, operational capacity, prior success and access to appropriate patient populations. The goal is to reduce the administrative burden that can delay trial activation and enrollment.

"This collaboration aims to activate the most suitable sites faster and reach more patient communities, helping us more quickly determine the most effective and tolerable doses of CDK4/6 inhibitor therapies to improve patient outcomes,” Julie R. Gralow, M.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president of ASCO, said in the release.

Ryght AI’s platform ranks research sites based on trial fit and includes feasibility questionnaires while also analyzing historical performance, competing trials, regulatory history and enrollment dynamics. The partnership is intended to serve as a model for future oncology studies.

The study is evaluating dosing strategies for oral CDK4/6 inhibitors in older adults with metastatic breast cancer. It stems from an $11 million award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) aimed at addressing a key evidence gap in breast cancer treatment. Although breast cancer is more common among patients age 65 and older, those patients are often underrepresented in clinical trials.

Older adults with metastatic breast cancer are frequently unable to tolerate FDA-approved doses of CDK4/6 inhibitors, leading to poor treatment adherence and increased mortality. While physicians often prescribe lower doses, the trial is designed to generate data that can help guide optimal treatment strategies for this population.

Although the study is being conducted by ASCO rather than a biopharma company, Ryght AI CEO Simon Arkell said that distinction will not affect how the platform operates. “Variables are consistent regardless of whether a trial is focused on dosing, a specific drug, or broader treatment practices,” he told Fierce Biotech.

Arkell said the nature of the study highlights the importance of precise site matching.

“Finding sites with investigators who have relevant expertise and access to the right patient populations is just as critical here as in any other trial design,” he said. “The goal is always the same: get the right sites activated faster so patients can access trials sooner.”