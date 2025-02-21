Biotech

What were the biggest clinical trial flops of 2024?

By Andrea Park, James Waldron, Gabrielle Masson Feb 21, 2025 9:00am
The Top Line failed trials clinical trial AbbVie

Clinical-stage drug development offers big rewards—and big risks. To that end, Fierce Biotech recently published its annual roundup of several of the most eye-catching trial failures of the preceding year. The 2024 list includes trial flops from the likes of AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer and more, with reports of disappointing results in many tough-to-treat indications, including schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease. 

In this week’s episode of The Top Line, we dive into the report. Fierce Biotech’s James Waldron and Gabrielle Masson discuss the entries that stood out for them and ask what lessons the biopharma industry can learn from these setbacks going forward.

To Listen to More Episodes of The Top Line

Check Out the Full List
The Top Line failed trials clinical trial AbbVie schizophrenia GSK TIGIT Duchenne muscular dystrophy Pfizer Clinical Data Biotech