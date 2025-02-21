What were the biggest clinical trial flops of 2024?

Clinical-stage drug development offers big rewards—and big risks. To that end, Fierce Biotech recently published its annual roundup of several of the most eye-catching trial failures of the preceding year. The 2024 list includes trial flops from the likes of AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer and more, with reports of disappointing results in many tough-to-treat indications, including schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease.