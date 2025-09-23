Wall Street spotlight: NYSE honors this year's Fierce 15 winners

The New York Stock Exchange helped ring in this year’s Fierce 15 by honoring the winners on the trading floor Monday morning.

I ventured to New York City to chat with the NYSE’s Ashley Mastronardi about Fierce Biotech’s Fierce 15 and why the list is especially important this year. While we select honorees annually, 2025 has proved particularly difficult for the industry, and the Fierce-recognized biotechs are all demonstrating extraordinary resilience and innovation in strategy and science alike.

It was the start of a busy week at the stock exchange, as the United Nations General Assembly was also convening in New York at the same time. Monday, the NYSE hosted the freshly picked U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, who rang the opening bell that morning.

Throughout the week, the stock exchange anticipates welcoming numerous political figures from across the world who are in town for the General Assembly meeting, staffers said.

And, amid all the international excitement, the Fierce 15 winners were being featured in the heart of New York City’s Financial District, with each biotech’s name broadcast for the world to see.

This year’s Fierce 15 class is the second iteration of the list to be featured on the trading floor. Last year, Fierce Biotech’s 2024 group was also presented at the NYSE, signaling the start of what is shaping up to be an annual tradition.

