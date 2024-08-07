Fierce Biotech's Gabrielle Masson presents Fierce 15 at NYSE

Fierce Biotech Associate Editor Gabrielle Masson presented the 2024 class of Fierce 15 winners on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Masson appeared on NYSE TV, speaking with anchor Alison Kosik about the Fierce 15 winners and trends in the biotech markets.

“We do this every year, and we choose 15 private biotechs. And we really look for companies that are at the cutting edge of science and strategy in the industry,” Masson said of the Fierce 15 selection process.

