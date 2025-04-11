Submit your nominations for the Fierce CRO Awards
Q1 biopharma layoff trends, plus expectations for Q2

By Ayla Ellison, Gabrielle Masson, Andrea Park Apr 11, 2025 9:25am
In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," Fierce Deputy Editor Andrea Park and Fierce Biotech Senior Editor Gabrielle Masson discuss how workforce reductions impacted the biopharma industry in the first quarter. 

The pair examine industry trends, company closures, developments in the cell and gene space—and the reductions in force happening at federal health agencies alongside them.

