Phage-focused BiomX resets after adverse events derail pipeline, considers pivot to defense sector

Phage-focused BiomX is undergoing a “strategic and financial reset” in efforts to improve its position, mapping out a possible shift from therapeutics to the defense sector.

The changes are a culmination of layoffs, leadership departures, a product discontinuation and a facility shuttering.

Now, the Israeli biotech has changed a $3 million private placement transaction made in December, amending the structure so that warrant holders only have a one-year exercise period rather than five years. The exercise price is now set at $1 per share, according to a March 19 letter to shareholders.

While BiomX said this move was made to “reduce overhang,” the shorter period will translate into less value for warrant holders.

The company also said it is “focused on simplifying our capital structure and strengthening our financial foundation to support future growth.”

To achieve such goals, BiomX is exploring “opportunities to reposition the company toward sectors benefiting from strong global demand for advanced technologies, including defense-related applications,” according to the release.

Late last year, the biotech terminated development of BX004, a nebulized phage therapy being assessed in a phase 2b trial for patients with cystic fibrosis tied to chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, a severe bacterial condition. BiomX picked up the program as one of two lead candidates from a 2024 buyout of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics.

BiomX discontinued the candidate after a data monitoring committee recommended alternative dosing regimens or treatment approaches in response to adverse events (AEs) observed in several participants. The alternatives were “beyond the company’s available resources,” according to an annual Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The AEs raised broader questions about Adaptive's platform tech and pipeline programs. Because of that, BiomX conducted an assessment and recognized an $11.8 million impairment charge for 2025 related to the acquisition.

At the time, the biotech conducted a “significant reduction in workforce” while reviewing strategic alternatives, according to SEC filings.

In December, BiomX’s Israeli subsidiary, also called BiomX, launched insolvency proceedings. The subsidiary had served as the core operational unit of the entire company.

“As a result of BiomX Ltd.’s insolvency, our business has been materially impacted, and without additional resources, we have limited ongoing operations and limited ability to advance our programs as previously planned,” the company wrote in the annual report filed in February.

The Israeli subsidiary sold off all its property and equipment, with U.S.-based Adaptive ending its lease agreement in Maryland and selling off all its supplies.

In the new year, the biotech has been plagued by a slew of leadership and board exits, with Chief Financial Officer Marina Wolfson and Chief Development Officer Merav Bassan, Ph.D., resigning at the end of February.

Earlier this month, BiomX CEO Jonathan Solomon also resigned. The company is now helmed by Michael Oster, who penned the letter to stockholders and has experience in corporate strategy and M&A.

The company has also tapped David Rokach, who has more than 20 years of experience in investment management and corporate leadership, to serve as CFO.

The biotech is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with stocks slipping 10% since market open today. In the last five years, the biotech’s stock has fallen 99%.

The company is not the first to consider pivoting to defense, with Italy gene therapy developer Genenta Science rebranding this year as Saentra Forge and focusing on manufacturing firearms.