Biotech

From gene therapies to … firearms? Italian biotech makes unexpected strategic pivot

By James Waldron Jan 27, 2026 9:33am
Cell & Gene Therapy Italy brain tumor gene therapy

When Genenta Science listed on the Nasdaq at the tail end of 2021, the Milan-based biotech was squarely focused on its pipeline of cell-based gene therapies. But, four years later, the company is taking the business in an unexpected direction.

Genenta is planning to rebrand as Saentra Forge, with a new mission to “evolve into a next-generation strategic industrial consolidator focused on acquiring privately held businesses operating in national-security regulated sectors.”

The company has already found its first target in the form of Italy-based ATC, which Genenta describes as a “high-precision manufacturer of tactical rifles and special-forces weapon systems, and competition-grade sporting firearms.” Genenta has agreed to provide funding to ATC with the ultimate ambition of securing a controlling position of the weapons maker.

ATC is authorized by Italy’s Ministry of Defense, and its platforms are “used by special-forces units and include combat-proven systems,” Genenta noted.

Genenta’s curveball strategy will be funded by the $33 million in cash and securities the company entered 2026 with. The company said it had decided to pivot the business “in response to evolving market dynamics and strategic opportunities.”

As a result, the company will now look to partner its cell therapy platform and lead cell-based gene therapy Temferon, which Genenta is developing as a potential treatment for various tumor types. The biotech had taken the therapy into a phase 1/2 study for renal cell carcinoma following a phase 1 study in glioblastoma multiforme last year demonstrating that 44% of patients had reached 18-month survival.

For now, Genenta said it will continue with the glioblastoma multiforme trial but will not advance a smaller phase 1 trial in patients with genitourinary tumors.

