Neurocrine pens $880M deal with China's TransThera for red-hot immunology target

Neurocrine Biosciences has penned a deal with China’s TransThera Sciences potentially worth more than $880 million in biobucks for inhibitors aimed at a red-hot inflammation target.

San Diego-based Neurocrine secured the rights to develop and commercialize preclinical NLRP3 inhibitors from TransThera outside of China. While TransThera didn’t break down the financials in its Nov. 3 release (PDF), the biotech did state that the combined upfront, development and sales milestones could reach a total of $881.5 million.

The NLRP3 inflammasome helps regulate the immune system but can lead to too much inflammation if it’s dysregulated. Nonalcoholic hepatosteatosis, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions have all been linked to excessive NLRP3 activity, sparking interest from companies like Novo Nordisk in targeting it.

Just last week, NodThera launched a phase 2 trial of its brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor in combination with Novo’s obesity drug Wegovy to assess the treatment’s effect on various inflammatory and metabolic biomarkers as well as weight loss.

Meanwhile, Ventyx Biosciences shared phase 2 data in June showing that its NLRP3 inhibitor—for which Sanofi has first option on the rights—was linked to improvements in Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

TransThera didn’t disclose the indications at which Neurocrine will be targeting its own NLRP3 inhibitors, only stating that the licensing deal spans “multiple diseases.” The agreement also includes scope for the two companies to conduct research to “further broaden NLRP3 technology.”

Neurocrine currently markets Ingrezza for a neurological syndrome called tardive dyskinesia and Crenessity for autosomal recessive disorders known as congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The biopharma’s clinical pipeline is headed up by an M4 receptor positive allosteric modulator called direclidine for schizophrenia as well as the Takeda-partnered osavampator, an AMPA potentiator being studied for stubborn depression.

Nanjing-based TransThera went public on the Hong Kong stock exchange last year . The bulk of the proceeds from the IPO were earmarked for the development of the biotech’s phase 3-stage multikinase inhibitor tinengotinib in cholangiocarcinoma.