Ventyx posts phase 2 Parkinson's data ahead of potential talks with Sanofi

Ventyx Biosciences has shared phase 2a data on a Parkinson’s disease prospect that has caught the eye of Sanofi. The readout shows the effect of VTX3232 on biomarkers, providing some of the data that will inform whether Sanofi takes up its right of first negotiation on the NLRP3 inhibitor.

Sanofi secured the rights last year in conjunction with its $27 million investment in Ventyx. The right of first negotiation starts at the second VTX3232 readout—an obesity and cardiometabolic risk factor data drop that is scheduled for the fall—but Sanofi can choose to engage Ventyx before that. Ventyx released data Tuesday that could influence Sanofi’s thinking.

The results come from a phase 2a trial that evaluated a 40-mg oral daily dose of VTX3232 in 10 patients with early-stage, idiopathic Parkinson’s over a 28-day treatment period. No serious adverse events were reported. All adverse events were deemed unrelated to the study treatment.

Ventyx generated pharmacokinetic data that support once-daily dosing and tracked drops in biomarkers of NLRP3 inhibition. Improvements in Parkinson’s motor and non-motor symptoms were seen, too, according to the biotech. In a statement, the principal investigator called the improvements encouraging, “with the usual caveats associated with an open-label study.”

Ventyx said the data met its internal criteria for further development in Parkinson’s disease. The biotech is now planning a placebo-controlled phase 2 trial in Parkinson’s to assess different doses of VTX3232. Moves into additional neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease are under consideration.

At a Jefferies investor event earlier this month, Ventyx CEO Raju Mohan, Ph.D., discussed potential next steps for dealmaking.

“Sanofi is not restricted to waiting until the second readout," Mohan said. "They can have a look at this data at the first read itself. They or anybody else can act any time. We can't solicit other folks as part of [the right of first negotiation], but somebody can say, ‘Hey, look, we love your data.'"

Investor interest in Sanofi’s agreement with Ventyx ratcheted up last month when the French drugmaker bought Vigil Neuroscience. Sanofi had a right of first negotiation on a Vigil asset but chose to acquire the biotech outright. Investors are now waiting to see whether the same fate awaits Ventyx.