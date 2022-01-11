JPM22, Day 2: Freenome passes $1B funding mark; Amgen spices things up with Arrakis; Sage touts double-duty anxiety drug

Welcome to Day 2 of the annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, gone virtual once more.

Here's your need to know. The deals began to flow as Amgen announced a team-up with Arrakis Therapeutics to develop a new class of RNA-targeting medicines, and Roche delivered a sizable investment in the liquid biopsy developer Freenome.

UPDATED: Tuesday 12:01 p.m. ET

Among a field of NASH biopharmas in the ‘show me’ stage of development for the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, Akero Therapeutics hopes to be first to win an FDA nod. After failed NASH programs from Bristol Myers Squibb, Genfit, Enanta and Metacrine in recent quarters, Akero is moving forward with two phase 2b trials. One of those is expected to show some bearing in the third quarter of this year, President and CEO Andrew Cheng said during the biotech’s presentation at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday.

The two phase 2b trials are testing efruxifermin’s ability to improve fibrosis associated with NASH, which affects millions of people in the U.S. The first trial, dubbed Harmony, is looking at patients with stage 2 and 3 fibrosis for 24 weeks and is slated for readout in the third quarter of this year. The second trial, Symmetry, is a 36-week study in patients with stage 4 fibrosis. The biotech will provide guidance “shortly” on the timing of that data; Akero has “less competition” in that stage of fibrosis, said Kitty Yale, chief development officer.

While both trials are testing efruxifermin at 28 mg and 50 mg, the longer-term plan will likely be 50 mg because “fibrosis improvement is better” at that dose, Cheng said. “You do lose a bit of glycemic control when you move to the 28 mg, and given that half of NASH patients are diabetic, it’s an important differentiator for the effects,” the CEO added.

In a phase 2a trial, the 50 mg dose delivered a 62% response rate, the company said in July 2020. That trial led Jefferies analysts to hail efruxifermin as best in class. Since then, Bristol Myers Squibb has dumped its own phase 2b NASH drug in November, and Genfit axed a phase 3 NASH trial in July 2020.

Tuesday 11:15 a.m. ET

Withings has snapped up its partner Impeto Medical to roll out new home-focused monitoring gadgets. Their first device, a smart upgrade of the bathroom scale, actually made its debut last week at the Consumer Electronics Show. The goal, after securing an FDA clearance and CE mark, will be to provide access to a simple daily analysis of biomarkers linked to common health conditions, as well as catch warning signs of potentially serious cardiovascular diseases and nerve damage. Story

Tuesday 10:40 a.m. ET

Sage Therapeutics expects the effect of zuranolone on anxiety to be “key” to the depression drug. Talking at JPM, Sage executives framed the effect of zuranolone on anxiety, a common comorbidity in depression patients, as a differentiator for their drug. “What we're seeing with zuranolone is the primary effect on depressive symptoms. In addition to that, you're seeing beneficial effects on anxiety symptoms. That's why you see ... patients who suffer from both symptoms having a really robust response to zuranolone in our clinical trials,” Jim Doherty, chief development officer at Sage, said. Sage expects to complete a rolling NDA in the second half of 2022.

Tuesday 9:00 a.m. ET

Amgen adds to the flurry of companies announcing new research partnerships, with a new $75 million upfront deal to research RNA degraders for difficult-to-drug targets with Arrakis Therapeutics. The two companies dubbed this a new class of medicines, which they hope will emerge from a combination of Amgen’s induced proximity platform discovery expertise and the small biotech’s RNA-targeted drug discovery platform. Story

Tuesday 8:45 a.m. ET

Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper offered a potentially unique perspective on the past 12 months: “2021 was awesome.”

But then most people hadn’t recently closed one of the largest medtech deals of the year, with a $17.4 billion buyout of the contract research giant PPD. In his investor presentation, Casper described the move into clinical research services as a “natural extension” of Thermo Fisher’s efforts to serve its customers in biopharma. With the integration of the business underway, Casper said the company is now poised to support drugmakers from “the beginning of a scientific idea all the way through to an approved medicine,” by outfitting research labs, assisting in studies and delivering manufacturing hardware.

And while the outlay for PPD made up the lion’s share, Thermo Fisher spent a total of $24 billion on M&A over 2021, Casper said—spanning international viral vector producers, cell sorting machine developers, and the rapid PCR testmaker Mesa Biotech. Most recently the company acquired PeproTech for $1.85 billion, producer of ingredients used to develop and produce cell and gene therapies.

Tuesday 8:00 a.m. ET

The cancer blood testing company Freenome passed the $1 billion funding mark, courtesy of $290 million from Roche. The drugmaker has invested about $350 million in the liquid biopsy developer since its 2014 founding, CEO Mike Nolan told Fierce Medtech in an interview. Freenome’s first diagnostic, for spotting colorectal cancer, is currently undergoing clinical testing, but the company plans to pursue multiomics tests for a range of cancer types and in some cases multiple cancers at once. Story