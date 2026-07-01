Insilico keeps partnership sprint apace in $600M biobucks collab with Takeda

Insilico Medicine has signed a deal worth up to $600 million with Takeda to collaborate on asset discovery across the Japan Big Pharma's therapeutic areas of interest.

The deal features a $60 million upfront payment from Takeda to use Insilico’s Pharma.AI platform to advance potential drug candidates, according to a Wednesday release.

Per the agreement, Insilico will lead AI-driven discovery of molecules that meet predefined scientific and early development criteria, while Takeda will leverage its development capabilities to advance any selected assets.

After an IPO in Hong Kong last year, Insilico has been on quite the streak in 2026. The company lined up a potential $2.5 billion deal with China’s SK Biopharm and a $2.75 billion biobucks deal with Eli Lilly in recent months. Meanwhile, newco Human Life Foundation Models launched with an Insilico partnership in May, and Servier also inked a deal with the company worth a potential $888 million back in January.

Insilico founder and CEO Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., told Fierce Biotech that the deal flow can be attributed to the number of candidates developed by the company. With 31 developmental candidates that Insilico has discovered and identified for future development (most of which are available for licensing), three in phase 2 and eight in phase 1, the company has made a name for itself by getting results.

“Insilico stands out in the drug discovery world because we have real benchmarks,” he said. “We are the fastest in the world in the moderate- to high-novelty space, consistently taking nine to 18 months to find a developmental candidate.”

Zhavoronkov emphasized that Insilico aims to partner with companies that have significant AI expertise, putting Takeda in his top three in terms of AI capabilities, along with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. “They probably are better in AI than they think they are,” Zhavoronkov said of Takeda.

On top of a potential $600 million in success-based preclinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments, the deal also includes tiered royalties on future sales, should any of the candidates find their way to the market.

“The partnership also supports Takeda’s transition to an AI-native discovery model, as we integrate automation, robotics and generative AI to advance high-quality candidates more efficiently,” Chris Arendt, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and head of research at Takeda, said in a statement.

With a mission to promote longevity, Insilico looks at how each deal, candidate and partnership helps the company achieve its overall goal of extending the human lifespan.

“Everything that we do is in one way or another focused on aging, because I am kind of religiously focused on aging,” Zhavoronkov said. “Every time we collaborate, we increase our capabilities and increase the expertise. Our job is to at some point achieve sustainable profitability, and if we get to that level, we would be able to reinvest much more into aging research.”

Insilico’s partnership prowess hasn’t put too much pressure on the company’s capacity, Zhavoronkov said. The company has no plans to significantly expand and has been allowing natural attrition to shrink its workforce of late. AI is making up the gaps.

“If you cannot automate certain processes, you’re bad at AI, right?” he said.

Zhavoronkov is known to wear a vest displaying a patch that shows how many drugs the company has developed and what stage they are in, and he is consistently confident in his company’s ability to establish a new way to develop medicine. He is so confident in his company’s assets that he is often frustrated by the realities of the industry.

“My problem right now is that we are so compliant and regulated that sometimes I really want to take my own drug, and I can’t,” he said.