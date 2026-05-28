Human Longevity launches newco, teams with Insilico for AI-powered longevity research

Human Longevity, which is seeking to use biology and genomics to boost the human lifespan, has launched a new company called Human Life Foundation Models (HLFM) to help with its goal.

As part of its launch, the company—which will tap Human Longevity’s clinical datasets—is teaming up with AI drug discovery biotech Insilico Medicine.

The plan is to “create next-generation foundation model longevity platforms that can decode the biological mechanisms of aging and enable predictive healthcare shifting medicine from treating disease to preventing it,” according to a statement.

The Insilico deal is being touted as a “multi-year and multi-million-dollar collaboration,” though specific dollar amounts were not made public.

“Human Longevity was founded with the vision that large-scale biological data combined with artificial intelligence would fundamentally transform medicine,” Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity, said in a release.

“By having HLFM partnering with Insilico Medicine to build the human life foundation models, we are taking a major step toward creating a true foundation model for human health and longevity—one that can help predict complex disease decades before it occurs and guide interventions to extend healthy lifespan,” He added.

For years, Insilico has been ramping up deals with various biopharmas. Back in March, Eli Lilly deepened its ties with Insilico with a drug discovery and development collaboration worth up to $2.75 billion.

Insilico also pulled off a Hong Kong IPO at the end of last year, raising $293 million, and went on to sign several partnerships, including a potential $888 million development and discovery pact with Servier.

It followed that up with a $120 million deal with Qilu to develop cardiometabolic disease assets and a $66 million agreement to split rights to its Parkinson’s asset with Chinese biopharma Hengrui.