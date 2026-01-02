Fierce Biotech Layoff Tracker 2026: Nido winds down

Welcome to Fierce Biotech's fifth annual layoff tracker, a resource designed to keep pace with the sector's steady stream of workforce reductions.

In 2025, industry layoffs continued to rise year over year, prompting the need for another edition of this article.

As always, please reach out to the Fierce Biotech editorial team with any news of a biopharma workforce reduction. We are committed to protecting the anonymity of all tips, but we do conduct further reviews to verify all information we receive.

Editor's note about the numbers: Layoff rounds that are part of a company's larger, already-announced reorganization are not included in the monthly total count.

January—1 company

Jan. 2 - Nido Biosciences: After its lead neurological disease candidate disappointed in a midstage study, the neurobiotech is closing its doors. “Just a handful of employees” will be impacted, a Nido spokesperson told Fierce. Story