Flagship-founded Tessera plans to lay off 90 employees in March

Tessera Therapeutics is planning to lay off 90 employees, the Flagship-founded biotech has warned.

In a state layoff notice posted Wednesday, Tessera explained that the workforce reduction will affect employees based in a number of U.S. states starting March 8.

The Massachusetts-based biotech isn’t expecting to close any of its facilities in connection with the layoffs, it added in the filing.

Tessera, which was established in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, has created a proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types.

The company ended the year on a high thanks to a $150 million cash and equity investment from Regeneron. That deal centered on TSRA-196, Tessera’s potential one-time treatment to correct the gene mutation at the heart of an inherited monogenic disease called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Under the terms of that partnership, the two companies will split worldwide development costs and potential future profits equally, while Tessera is in line for another potential $125 million in near- and midterm development milestone payments. Tessera will take the lead on the first-in-human trial, with Regeneron in charge of subsequent global development and commercialization.

As part of the Dec. 1, 2025, announcement, Tessera CEO Michael Severino, M.D., described the company as being “on the cusp of a critical inflection point as we prepare to enter the clinic in the near term.”

The biotech also used the American Society of Hematology annual meeting last month to share preclinical data on its in vivo genetic medicine programs for sickle cell disease and T-cell therapies.