Fierce Biotech heading to UK to host event amid London Life Sciences Week

Fierce Biotech is returning to the U.K. in November for a day of curated discussions and networking at The Savoy, London’s iconic hotel.

Taking place alongside London Life Sciences Week, the one-day forum will convene senior leaders from across global biotech, pharma and investment. Programming for the Nov. 17 event will center on scientific innovation, drug development and investment trends.

Rhiannon James, president of Life Sciences, Health & Wellness at Fierce’s parent company Questex, described the event as a “significant milestone for our life sciences portfolio.”

“This event reflects our commitment to connecting the people and ideas driving the future of biopharma, and there’s no better city than London to do it,” James said.

The London event follows Fierce Biotech Week in May, which brought top executives from across the biopharma industry to Boston for three days of panels, networking and podcasts.

James Waldron, who was appointed senior editor of Fierce Biotech in April after serving as the brand’s European bureau chief for four years, said watching the event’s agenda come together “has been incredibly rewarding.”

“The speakers and topics we’re bringing to London represent the conversations that matter most to the biotech community right now, and we can’t wait to see it all unfold on stage in November,” said Waldron, who is based in London.

More information and registration options are available on Fierce Biotech’s event page.