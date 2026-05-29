Boston, China and the future of biotech

Boston remains biotech's most influential hub, but the questions facing the region are increasingly global.

Recorded live at Fierce Biotech Week in Boston, this panel discussion brings together Uli Stilz, senior advisor at Flagship Pioneering; Bruce Beutel, CEO and co-founder of PassKey; and Ben Bradford, head of external affairs at MassBio, for a conversation about the future of biotech innovation. Moderated by Senior Writer Darren Incorvaia, the discussion explores everything from funding pressures and talent trends to AI, clinical development and growing competition from biotech ecosystems around the world.

Along the way, the panelists debate what the industry can learn from China's rapid innovation model, why investors and pharma companies have shifted toward clinically validated assets and whether biotech needs a fundamentally new operating model to accelerate drug development and bring breakthrough science to patients.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: