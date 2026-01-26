European investment firm Gimv calls it quits on new life science financing

European investment firm Gimv will no longer put funds into the life sciences sector, choosing instead to focus on its long-term investments and finding new value in four other key areas.

The decision to focus on its consumer, healthcare, smart industries and sustainable cities investment platforms at the expense of the life sciences comes just days after Gimv led a €51 million (roughly $60.6 million) series B round for neuropsych biotech Exciva.

“Gimv will not be making any further new investments in the life sciences platform,” the firm said in a Jan. 26 release. “The composition of the executive committee of Gimv will be reviewed accordingly.”

The firm is focusing on these four new areas because it sees “significant growth opportunities in a digital transition,” according to the release.

The Belgium-based outfit will maintain investments in 11 life science companies representing about 5% of its portfolio’s total value, according to the release. Gimv’s website currently lists 13 active investments in the life sciences, including therapeutics companies as well as medtech and agricultural businesses.

Reached for comment, Vincent Van Bueren, Gimv's communications director, told Fierce that the 11 remaining life science portfolio companies will be revealed on Feb. 19 alongside the firm's 2025 financial results.

In addition to Exciva, a German biotech currently running a phase 2/3 study for agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease dementia, Gimv also recently participated in a $103 million series B for Kinaset Therapeutics, a Boston biotech developing inhaled meds for respiratory diseases, and a $76 million series B (PDF) for fibrosis-focused Mediar Therapeutics.

Gimv’s other portfolio biotechs include Complement Therapeutics, which recently snagged an FDA fast track designation for an early-stage eye disease candidate; immuno-oncology outfit ImmunOs Therapeutics, which appointed a new CEO (PDF) in early January; ADC specialist Kivu Bioscience, which just dosed the first patient in a phase 1 solid tumor trial; and Topas Therapeutics, which declared victory in a phase 2 celiac disease trial in late 2024 but has been relatively quiet since.