Editor's Corner: Fierce Biotech’s 10 most-read stories of 2025

For the third year in a row, Fierce Biotech’s Layoff Tracker is topping the tree as the story with the highest number of reads.

The relentless nature of industry layoffs has garnered the most attention in 2025, amassing nearly half a million visits. Close behind was Fierce Biotech’s fundraising tracker, which includes private biotech financings at or above $50 million, as the second most-read article this year.

Trackers aside, our story about the clinical hold on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ pivotal gene therapy trial following a patient death was the top-read story of the year. Beyond that, federal news dominates the list, as general readers likely tuned in to government developments affecting biotech.

It’s been a year that historians will surely be unpacking for decades. But for now, let’s take a brief look back and unwrap our 10 top-read stories for 2025.

Thanks for reading and happy holidays!

–Gabrielle



Fierce Biotech's 10 most-read stories of 2025