Chutes & Ladders—Alnylam founding CEO Maraganore to hand baton to COO, President Greenstreet



Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Kyle LaHucik, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Alnylam founding CEO John Maraganore to hand the baton to president and COO Yvonne Greenstreet at the end of 2021

Alnylam

Yvonne Greenstreet will succeed John Maraganore, Ph.D., as CEO of Alnylam at the end of this year.

Greenstreet, a 2020 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences winner, joined as chief operating officer in 2016 and added the president title last year. She steps into the shoes of Maraganore, who helped found the RNAi biopharma in 2002. Fierce Pharma

Medivir appoints 4th CEO in less than 2 years as it snags 25-year AstraZeneca veteran

Medivir

Jens Lindberg will be the fourth CEO of Medivir in the past two years.

The 25-year AstraZeneca veteran will take the post within six months from interim chief Magnus Christensen, the chief financial officer, who stepped into the temporary role in May after Yilmaz Mahshid left. Mahshid last six months in the top post after replacing Uli Hacksell. Lindberg left AstraZeneca in 2020, after rising to vice president of oncology, to take up the vice president of commercial operations role at Sedana Medical, where he became acting CEO in June. Fierce Biotech

Aadi Bioscience poaches Gilead's Immunomedics chief medical officer as it awaits FDA decision for first drug

Aadi Bioscience

Loretta Itri, M.D., is the new chief medical officer of Aadi.

Itri got breast and bladder cancer drug Trodelvy to the finish line after Immunomedics was acquired by Gilead. Now, she'll oversee Aadi's pipeline, as the biotech awaits a decision on its first potential approval, Fyarro, for a rare subset of sarcomas. The company is also gearing up for pivotal studies in various other cancers. Fierce Biotech

> Checkmate Pharmaceuticals CEO Barry Labinger is out the door with no explanation given by the biotech for his depature. Board member and multi-time biotech CFO Alan Fuhrman will take the interim president and CEO post. Fierce Biotech

> Medtronic named physician, assistant professor and TikTok star Austin Chiang, M.D., as chief medical officer of its gastrointestinal unit. Chiang will continue in his clinician role at Jefferson Health and as an assistant professor of medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College. Fierce MedTech

> PepGen named Noel Donnelly chief financial officer after he served in the same role at neurodegenerative biotech EIP Pharma. Release

> Neurodegenerative biotech ProMIS Neurosciences named Eugene Williams its new chair and CEO as Elliot Goldstein transitions to president and special consultant duties. Gavin Malenfant also joined as chief operating officer. Release

> Terry Coelho joined CinCor Pharma as EVP, CFO and chief business development officer after serving in the EVP and CFO roles at BioDelivery Services. Release

> Deyaa Adib, M.D., succeeds Sabine Chlosta as chief medical officer of Triumvira, after holding the acting CMO post at Rain Therapeutics. Release

> Neurological disorders biotech Alcyone Therapeutics made a series of hires. Ottavio Vitolo, M.D., joins as CMO and global head of R&D; Ravi Mehrotra, Ph.D., as CFO and head of strategy; Susan D'Costa, Ph.D., as EVP and global head of technology; and Rachel Salzman as EVP of portfolio, external affairs and development. Release

> Dorothy Lou Bailey will be the new SVP of corporate development and strategy at Exo Therapeutics after working as a consultant for VC shops and biotechs. Release

> Robert Fremeau, Ph.D., is the new chief scientific officer of Vyant Bio, a central nervous system and oncology biotech, after having been a scientific director at Amgen. Release

> Patrick Donahue joins Iotron Medical as CEO after leading a biopharma and medtech consultancy and prior to that filling the president and CEO posts at Theragnostics. Release

> Immunotherapy biotech Harpoon Therapeutics named Julie Eastland its new president and CEO as of Nov. 8, replacing Jerry McMahon, Ph.D., who resigned. Eastland has been on the board since 2018 and was previously CFO and COO at ReCode Therapeutics. Release

> Ed Cinca is the new SVP of global marketing at Currax Pharmaceuticals after holding the VP of cardiometabolic portfolio post at Novo Nordisk. Release

> Onchilles Pharma named Christopher Twitty, Ph.D., its first chief scientific officer and also hired Ingrid Joseph, Ph.D., as SVP of preclinical development and Sonia Feau, Ph.D., as director biology. Twitty held the same post at OncoSec. Release

> Stéphanie Hoffmann-Gendebien is the new head and general manager of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' Europe, Middle East and Africa unit. Release

> Louise Duffy, Ph.D., was promoted to chief technical officer of Abzena. Release

> Rentschler Biopharma named Robert Panting its general manager of its cell and gene therapy center after he spent a decade at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, rising to VP for program management. Release

> Bryan Jennings becomes CFO of Noxxon Pharma next week after holding the same post at Peptilogics. He's been CFO at KAHR Bio, Beren Therapeutics, Rational Vaccines and ChemomAb. Release