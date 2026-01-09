Chutes & Ladders—Former Roche oncology head turns to Tubulis

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

Former Roche oncology head turns to Tubulis

Tubulis

After netting a $361 million series C funding round in October, 2024 Fierce 15 winner Tubulis has reeled in a big name for its chief medical officer spot in Charles Fuchs, M.D. Fuchs is a world-renowned oncology expert who split from Roche last month after five years of service as the company’s SVP and global head of oncology and hematology product development. Before entering the biopharma sphere, he held top leadership roles at major cancer institutes such as the Yale Cancer Center and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. At Tubulis, Fuchs will help guide the biotech’s expanding antibody-drug conjugate pipeline, including an ovarian cancer prospect the exec says highlights Tubulis’ “emergence as a leader in ADC development." Release

Argenx CEO passes baton to operating chief

Argenx

After shepherding the company through its first approval and the successful launch of blockbuster autoimmune drug Vyvgart, argenx co-founder and chief executive Tim Van Hauwermeiren is passing the reins to the Dutch drugmaker’s operating chief, Karen Massey. Massey first joined the Amsterdam-based immunology specialist as chief operating officer in early 2023, while Van Hauwermeiren has been with argenx since its inception in 2008. Since the first approval of its flagship FcRn blocker, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), in late 2021, argenx has ascended swiftly from biotech upstart to a commercial force in the rare disease space. Story

Longtime Charles River leader eyes retirement

Charles River Laboratories

James Foster’s legendary half-century run at Charles River Laboratories is coming to an end. After more than 30 years as president and CEO, Foster plans to retire from the CRO giant May 5, right after the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Foster will remain on Charles River’s board, while current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Birgit Girshick will ascend to the CEO spot. Charles River was founded by Foster’s father Henry in 1947, with the younger Foster first joining the company in 1976 as general counsel before rising up the ranks. Girshick, too, has a long history with the company, having first been hired in 1989. After serving as general manager of the avian vaccine services unit, she steadily climbed the rungs of leadership to eventually reach the COO spot in 2021. Story

> Jason Litten, M.D., is joining Genelux as chief medical officer, where he will help oversee the continued development of lead candidate Olvi-Vec. Release

> Orum Therapeutics picked Chad May, Ph.D., to guide scientific strategy as chief scientific officer. Release

> Neuropathic corneal pain-dedicated biotech Okyo Pharma’s CEO Gary Jacobs, Ph.D., is transitioning to the chief development officer spot and handing the CEO reins to Shire vet Robert Dempsey. Release

> Akron Bio’s former CEO Christopher Murphy has selected his next step in ElevateBio, where he will relieve Ger Brophy of his interim CEO duties. Release

> Alloy Therapeutics tapped Christian Cobaugh, Ph.D., to head up its Alloy Genetic Medicines division as CEO. Release

> Biosimilar maker Alvotech’s founder Róbert Wessman is stepping away from the CEO role that he’s held since 2023, opting to serve solely as executive chairman and bringing in former Alvogen head Lisa Graver as CEO. Release

> Remix Therapeutics is switching things up with Legend Biotech vet Mythili Koneru, M.D., Ph.D., taking over the chief medical officer role that’s been vacant since Chris Bowden, M.D., retired at the end of 2025. Release

> Galecto took a page from Blueprint Medicines, hiring two of its former leaders in Chief Operating Officer Sherwin Sattarzadeh and Chief Medical Officer Becker Hewes, M.D. Release

> Stephen Dale, M.D., is syncing up with Syncromune as chief medical officer. Release

> 3T Biosciences snagged former Kite Pharma leader Behzad Kharabi, M.D., to fill its chief medical officer role. Release

> Catalio Capital Management-backed Rhapsogen selected seasoned biotech exec Renato Skerlj, Ph.D., to lead the company as CEO. Release

> LB Pharmaceuticals expanded its leadership team to include a new SVP of corporate affairs in Ellen Rose and an SVP of people and culture with Lindsay Beaupre. Release

> Nearing a clinical trial in late 2026, NanOlogy sought a fractional chief medical officer in John Goldberg, M.D. Release

> Artificial intelligence antibody outfit Biolojic Design has found a new chief medical officer in experienced oncologist Roger Waltzman, M.D. Release

> LIfT BioSciences is rising toward the clinic with new interim CEO Bo Rode Hansen, Ph.D., who is also the company’s corporate development officer. Release

> Volastra Therapeutics is vaulting its cancer clinical development forward with the appointment of Timothy Bowler, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer, replacing Scott Drutman, M.D., Ph.D., who is taking the same role at Enara Bio. Release | Release

> Global cardiomyopathy biotech Nuevocor has a new leader in Al Gianchetti, who joins after previously heading XyloCor Therapeutics. Release

> Former Merck vaccine chief David Peacock has taken the reins at Vaxxas, where he’ll spearhead commercialization of the company’s microarray vaccine patch as CEO. Release

> Jasper Therapeutics’ Jeet Mahal is jumping up from the COO spot to the chief exec seat, where he’ll replace outgoing CEO Ronald Martell. Release

> Drug delivery company NanoSyrinx has named Thomas Farrell as CEO and director, replacing founder Joe Healey, who will remain involved with the company. Release

> Flagship Pioneering-backed preemptive health company Etiome has elevated a new CEO in Adrian Rawcliffe, who previously held the top spot at Adaptimmune Therapeutics and replaces founding CEO Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D. Release

> Global CRO Novotech has named IQVIA vet Anand Tharmaratnam as its new CEO. Release

> Neuroscientist Magali Haas, M.D., Ph.D., is the new chief medical officer of neuropsychiatry-focused Psilera. Release

> Founding CEO of Tango Therapeutics Barbara Weber, M.D., is stepping down from the top spot, clearing the way for Malte Peters, M.D., to shimmy in as CEO and president. Release

> Spyridon “Spyros” Papapetropoulos, M.D., is out as president and CEO of Neuphoria Therapeutics as of Dec. 31 and will now serve as a consultant to the company. Securities and Exchange Commission filing

> Radiopharma outfit Archeus Technologies is adding to its C-suite, appointing Reinier Hernandez, Ph.D., as chief technology officer and Zachary Morris, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer. Release

> After joining Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ ensemble following its acquisition of Chimerix, Thomas Riga is now the company’s chief business officer. Release

> Praxis Precision Medicines has promoted CBO Megan Sniecinski to chief operating officer and CSO Steven Petrou, Ph.D., to president of research and development. Release