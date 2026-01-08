Longtime Charles River leader Jim Foster to retire, with COO set to take the helm

James Foster’s legendary half-century run at Charles River Laboratories is coming to an end. After more than 30 years as president and CEO, Foster plans to retire from the CRO giant on May 5, right after the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Foster will remain on Charles River’s board as a non-executive director, the company announced in a Jan. 8 release, while current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Birgit Girshick will ascend to the CEO spot.

“This CEO succession has been well planned for several years, as I did not take my decision to retire lightly, particularly at a time when our industry is evolving rapidly, the global regulatory environment is increasingly complex, and Charles River is at an inflection point,” Foster said in the release. “I have the utmost confidence that Birgit is the right leader, and embodies the values necessary to guide Charles River in its next chapter.”

Charles River was founded by Foster’s father, Henry, in 1947. The younger Foster first joined the company in 1976 as general counsel before rising up the ranks to more senior positions. He became president in 1991, CEO in 1992 and board chair in 2000. He was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Forbes in 2002, and during his tenure, the company’s annual revenue skyrocketed from $307 million in 2000 to $4 billion in 2024, according to the release.

Girshick, too, has a long history at the CRO, having first been hired in 1989. After serving as general manager of the avian vaccine services unit, she steadily climbed the rungs of leadership to eventually reach the COO spot in 2021.

“I am committed to building upon the solid foundation that Jim has established by leveraging the unique opportunities present in the evolving biopharmaceutical landscape to further strengthen our ability to partner with clients,” Girshick said in the release. “We will continue work tirelessly to lead the industry.”

While Charles River has become a dominant player in the global CRO scene under Foster’s leadership, recent years have seen the company stumble. The company was ensnared in a monkey trafficking investigation in 2023, before being cleared in November 2025, and has faced steadily slipping revenues that prompted a strategic shift late last year, including layoffs and the sale of business units.

The CRO has also been navigating the growing demand for alternatives to animal testing, launching a scientific advisory board helmed by former senior FDA official Namandjé Bumpus, Ph.D., to guide strategy on the issue.