Chutes & Ladders—BMS oncology head swings to Syndax

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of significant leadership hirings, firings and retirings across the industry. Please send the good word—or the bad—from your shop to Darren Incorvaia or Zoey Becker and it will be featured here at the end of each week.

BMS oncology head swings to Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

After more than two decades as a Big Pharma cancer leader, Nicholas Botwood is swinging into the biotech world as the new chief medical officer and R&D head of Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Botwood spent the last decade at BMS, most recently serving as head of worldwide medical oncology, and, before that, he spent 11 years as an oncology development leader at AstraZeneca. He got his start in pharma at Eli Lilly, working as head of oncology medical affairs for the U.K. from 2001 to 2003. Botwood replaces outgoing Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D., who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. At Syndax, he’ll endeavor to “accelerate the expansion” of the company’s menin inhibitor and CSF-1 inhibitor franchises. Release

Stylus unsheathes with Bayer vet at helm

Stylus Medicine

Massachusetts-based Stylus Medicine has launched with a mission of creating next-gen in vivo genetic medicines, and Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., is leading the way as CEO. Nuwaysir previously served as CEO and board chair of BlueRock Therapeutics, a cell therapy subsidiary of Bayer. Nuwaysir is joined by Jason Fontenot, Ph.D., who serves as chief scientific officer and most recently held the same title at Sangamo Therapeutics. The fledgling firm presented preclinical data from a single dose of a CD3-targeted LNP containing a recombinase and a CAR at this year’s American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy annual meeting in New Orleans. Story

T1D Fund picks up former BMS dealmaker

T1D Fund

The T1D Fund, an investment fund focused on Type 1 diabetes, has a new shark with Daniel McNamara as head of strategy and industry engagement. Coming from a role as Bristol Myers Squibb’s VP of enterprise governance and strategy and business development operations, where he helped lead over $100 billion in M&A and BD activity, McNamara will serve as a “key liaison” to grow the profile of the T1D Fund. More specifically, the former BMS leader will utilize his industry expertise to work with various stakeholders and boost a greater interest in Type 1 diabetes as an area for investment. Release

> Capricor Therapeutics snagged a former Pfizer VP as its new chief medical officer with Michael Binks, M.D., who brings to the table 25 years of experience in global clinical development. Release

> Eighty-five layoffs at NGM Bio aren’t the biotech’s only shake-up, with CEO David Woodhouse, Ph.D., voluntarily stepping down and VP of Corporate Development Diana Peng Bockus taking his place. Story

> Milton Werner, Ph.D., who headed up Inhibikase Therapeutics until recently leaving after 16 years, is now the founder and CEO of newly launched ABLi Therapeutics. Story

> ElevateBio has found an interim CEO in Ger Brophy, Ph.D., a board member and strategic advisor who takes the place of former CEO and now executive board chairman David Hallal. Release

> Experienced executive Ted Myles is heading up AI drug discovery biotech Cellarity as its CEO and as CEO-partner at Flagship Pioneering. Release

> Acclaimed gastrointestinal cancer expert Richard Goldberg, M.D., is taking his over four-decade-long career in oncology to a new gig as chief development officer at Agenus. Release

> Aera Therapeutics welcomed Paul Conrad, Ph.D., to the Boston-based team as its newest chief business and financial officer. Release

> Compugen is planning for its longtime CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., to pivot to the newly created executive chair of the board of directors spot, leaving current Chief Scientific Officer Eran Ophir, Ph.D., to assume the CEO role. Release

> As its stock continues to slide, CRO Fortrea is saying goodbye to founding CEO Thomas Pike, with independent director Peter Neupert stepping in for the interim. Story

> Leo Pharma announced a suite of changes to its executive management team, including saying goodbye to EVP Becki Morison while welcoming the former VP of Novo Nordisk’s obesity unit, Frederik Kier, as EVP of international operations. Release

> Canadian life sciences commercialization organization Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation has appointed longtime company advisor Launa Aspeslet, Ph.D., as chief translational officer. Release

> Avadel Pharmaceuticals is bringing Susan Rodriguez on board as chief operating officer as the company looks to expand the commercial reach of its narcolepsy drug Lumryz (sodium oxybate). Release

> Inozyme Pharma has tapped industry veteran Petra Duda, M.D., Ph.D., to the CMO spot, replacing the retiring Kurt Gunter, M.D. Release

> Jean-Baptiste Agnus will seek out potential partnerships and M&A opportunities at manufacturer Bora Pharmaceuticals as the company’s new chief commercial officer. Release