Former Inhibikase leader launches new biotech for midstage Parkinson's asset

The founder and former leader of Inhibikase Therapeutics is blazing a new biotech trail in an effort to get a beleaguered Parkinson’s candidate over the finish line.

Milton Werner, Ph.D., is the founder and CEO of newly launched ABLi Therapeutics, which aims to develop a candidate called risvodetinib as a disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson’s and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl).

ABLi licensed both risvodetinib and drug discovery platform "Re-engineering Approach with Metabolism Preserved" (RAMP) from Inhibikase, Werner told Fierce Biotech. Werner led Atlanta-based Inhibikase for more than 16 years before departing in February.

The specific details of the licensing agreement can only be disclosed by Inhibikase, Werner added. As of publication, Inhibikase had not responded to questions from Fierce.

"The path for neuroscience needed its own financial support and focused effort, and today we announced ABLi as that focused effort," Werner told Fierce.

In addition to risvodetinib, ABLi also has a portfolio of other assets that inhibit c-Abl kinase, according to the biotech's May 12 release. c-Abl kinase is an enzyme long known to be important for nervous system development.

ABLi's three other assets are new to the company and in the preclinical stage, Werner said. The company is looking to test all of its drug candidates—including risvodetinib—in Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy body and multiple system atrophy, according to ABLi's website.

“The largest unmet medical need for Parkinson’s patients is to halt or reverse the course of the disease,” Werner said in a May 12 release. “Our RAMP drug innovation engine facilitated the development of risvodetinib and a portfolio of novel c-Abl inhibitors.”

ABLi declined to share financial information tied to its launch.

“While we’re not disclosing specific fundraising details at this time, there is strong insider support and we’re confident in our strategic path forward and our ability to execute against both our near-term and long-term key milestones,” Werner said.

Inhibikase had previously put risvodetinib on the backburner in January, after the drug candidate failed to show signs of efficacy in a midstage Parkinson’s trial. Risvodetinib did clear the trial’s primary safety and tolerability endpoint, but the efficacy findings prompted the biotech to put the program's development on hold and seek strategic options for the asset.

"I and my team were excited about the phase 2 outcomes which we believe supported continued investigation into the potential of risvodetinib as a disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson's," Werner said. "We look forward to sharing additional information on the trial and its outcomes later this year."

Risvodetinib previously faced another hiccup back in 2022, when the FDA put the asset's phase 2 Parkinson's trial in an unexpected clinical hold. The agency ultimately asked the company to collect more eye safety data, and the hold was lifted after about three months with Inhibikase agreeing to amend the trial protocol and update the informed consent form for patients in the study.

After this year's efficacy findings, Inhibikase pivoted to IkT-001, a small molecule intended to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) that is currently in phase 2. IkT-001 is the Delaware-based biotech’s only asset, according to the company’s website.

The company invested significantly in IkT-001 by acquiring CorHepta Pharmaceuticals as a subsidiary for $15 million in February 2025 and appointing two of CorHepta's PAH-experienced execs for leadership roles, according to a Feb. 21 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CorHepta's former CEO Chris Cabell, M.D., now serves as president and head of R&D at Inhibikase, while CorHepta Chief Scientific Officer John Adams, Ph.D., joined Inhibikase in the same role.

"We expect these key executives will enable us to accelerate the build out of our team as we make preparations to execute on the IkT-001 phase 2 clinical trial in PAH," Inhibikase CEO Mark Iwicki said in a Feb. 21 release. "We are very pleased to welcome them and look forward to working together as they spearhead the IkT-001 development plan.”