Layoffs in biopharma show no signs of slowing, with workforce reductions holding steady across the first two quarters of 2025.

In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," Fierce Deputy Editor Andrea Park and Fierce Biotech Senior Editor Gabrielle Masson break down the latest layoff trends and how they compare to last year.

Tune in for a look at the numbers so far, the pace of biotech closures and how federal policy shifts are affecting the industry.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: