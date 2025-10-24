Biogen beefs up immunology pipeline with $1B deal for Vanqua's preclinical C5aR1 antagonist

Biogen plans to beef up its early-stage immunology pipeline by handing over $70 million in upfront cash for the rights to Vanqua Bio’s preclinical C5aR1 antagonist.

Biogen described C5aR1 as a “well-validated target involved in neutrophil-mediated inflammation.” The biopharma is banking on applying the oral C5aR1 antagonist’s mechanism across “multiple immune-mediated diseases” with an ambition of entering the clinic in 2027.

C5aR1 plays an important role in the immune cascade that causes tissue inflammation, particularly in neutrophil-mediated conditions. There’s an obvious overlap with Biogen’s own izastobart, an antibody directed against C5aR1 the company has been evaluating in a phase 1 study.

Beyond the $70 million upfront payment from this morning’s deal, Chicago-based Vanqua is in line for up to $990 million in potential development, regulatory, commercial and sales milestone payments as well as tiered royalties should a drug make it to market.

“This agreement reflects our strong commitment to building a comprehensive immunology pipeline with a strategic focus on both innate and adaptive immune pathways,” Biogen's head of research Jane Grogan, Ph.D., said in this morning’s release.

“C5aR1 is a well-validated target involved in neutrophil-mediated inflammation, which plays a central role across a range of inflammatory disorders,” Grogan added. “Advancing this program enables us to deepen our scientific and clinical focus in immunological diseases where we believe Biogen can make a meaningful difference for patients.”

Biogen’s current immunology pipeline is led by dapirolizumab pegol, a UCB-partnered anti-CD40L drug that notched a phase 3 win in systemic lupus erythematosus last year. Also in late-stage development for lupus is the anti-BDCA2 antibody litifilimab, along with felzartamab, a monoclonal antibody designed to deplete CD38+ plasma cells, which is being evaluated for antibody-mediated rejection and various types of nephropathy.

Both felzartamab and the phase 1-stage izastobart were acquired as part of Biogen’s buyout of Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) last year.

“Biogen’s scale, development rigor, and global commercialization capabilities make them uniquely positioned to advance this compound for patients with inflammatory disorders,” Vanqua CEO Jim Sullivan, Ph.D., said in today's release.

“The discovery of a highly differentiated C5aR1 inhibitor validates the small molecule drug discovery capabilities of the Vanqua team,” Sullivan added. “Furthermore, this transaction allows Vanqua to remain focused on our CNS pipeline while ensuring that this program can be developed to its full potential.”

William Blair analysts said the deal with Vanqua “adds an intriguing, albeit early, preclinical-stage asset to Biogen’s growing immunology pipeline aligned with its therapeutic pipeline strategy.”

“We continue to see developing excitement about Biogen’s late-stage neurology and immunology pipeline, which may provide a longer-term solution to the eroding MS franchise and slower-than-anticipated Leqembi launch,” the analysts added in an Oct. 24 note.

The deal follows Biogen’s reorganization at the beginning of the year that included layoffs and a shift to focus on external opportunities. Shortly after announcing the restructure, Biogen paid Stoke Therapeutics $165 million upfront for ex-U.S. rights to a phase 3-ready molecule that could become the first disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome.

Since then, the company has abandoned work on adeno-associated virus gene therapies while penning a big biobucks deal with RNAi-focused City Therapeutics and buying drug delivery specialist Alcyone Therapeutics.