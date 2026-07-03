AstraZeneca pens $1.7B kidney drug discovery pact with go-to Chinese partner CSPC

AstraZeneca has added another piece to its sprawling interface with CSPC Pharmaceutical, paying the Chinese biotech $30 million upfront to jointly discover and develop two kidney disease drug candidates.

The agreement is built on CSPC’s siRNA drug discovery platform and delivery toolkit for targeting organs beyond the liver. Harnessing the capabilities, CSPC and AstraZeneca will advance small nucleic acid drug candidates against two undisclosed renal disease targets. The targets are relevant to multiple indications, CSPC said (PDF) in a filing to disclose the deal, but further details have yet to emerge.

AstraZeneca has committed $540 million in development milestones to enter into the partnership, which features a further $1.2 billion tied to product sales. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has the option to bag exclusive rights globally or outside of China. CSPC will retain rights to one of the assets in China.

The collaboration leverages CSPC’s AI molecular design model and automated high-throughput screening system. The capabilities support efficient screening of nucleic acids with high activity and enhanced potential to target organs beyond the liver, CSPC said. Early nucleic acid delivery systems achieved higher accumulation in the liver than other organs, creating a need for tools to unlock extrahepatic diseases.

AstraZeneca’s identification of CSPC as a partner that can rise to that challenge extends a pattern seen in recent years. Seeking to jumpstart its obesity ambitions, AstraZeneca paid CSPC $1.2 billion upfront this year for ex-China rights to eight weight-management programs. Including milestones, the obesity deal is worth up to $18.5 billion.

The obesity pact followed deals AstraZeneca struck with CSPC in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, AstraZeneca paid CSPC $100 million upfront for a preclinical cardiovascular disease drug candidate. Meanwhile, the 2025 alliance featured a $110 million upfront fee, plus $5.2 billion in milestones, and positioned AstraZeneca to work with CSPC on oral treatments for chronic diseases.

AstraZeneca’s latest deal with CSPC could yield new products in a key therapeutic area for the company. Farxiga, a drug approved in indications including chronic kidney disease, was the Big Pharma’s best-selling product in the first quarter, generating (PDF) $2.2 billion in three months. AstraZeneca’s renal disease portfolio also includes Lokelma, a hyperkalaemia therapy that pulled in $199 million in the first quarter.