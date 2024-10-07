Biotech

AstraZeneca pays CSPC $100M for preclinical heart disease drug, teeing up combos and Lilly rivalry

By Nick Paul Taylor Oct 7, 2024 6:12am
AstraZeneca has paid CSPC Pharmaceutical Group $100 million for a preclinical cardiovascular disease drug. The deal, which covers a potential rival to an Eli Lilly prospect, positions AstraZeneca to run combination studies with an existing candidate it sees as a $5 billion-a-year blockbuster. 

In recent months, AstraZeneca has identified its oral PCSK9 inhibitor AZD0780 as one of a clutch of key candidates that could launch by 2030. The sales forecast is built on evidence the molecule could enable 90% of patients with elevated cholesterol to achieve target levels. Following its combination playbook, the Big Pharma has discussed opportunities to pair AZD0780 with assets including its GLP-1 prospect.

The CSPC deal throws another asset into the mix for potential combinations. For $100 million upfront and up to $1.92 billion in milestones, AstraZeneca has secured an exclusive license to CSPC’s preclinical oral lipoprotein (a) (Lp(a)) disrupter YS2302018.

AstraZeneca has identified the small molecule as a way to prevent Lp(a) formation and, in doing so, offer additional benefits to people with dyslipidemia, a condition defined by high levels of fat in the blood. Elevated levels of Lp(a) are a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The drugmaker sees opportunities to develop YS2302018 as a single agent and in combination with assets including its PCSK9 inhibitor.

Pursuing those opportunities could move AstraZeneca into competition with Lilly. In phase 1, Lilly’s small molecule inhibitor of Lp(a) formation reduced levels of the lipoprotein by up to 65%. Lilly completed a phase 2 trial of muvalaplin, also known as LY3473329, earlier this year and continues to list the molecule in its midstage pipeline.

AstraZeneca has ceded a head start to Lilly, but preclinical evidence that YS2302018 can effectively prevent the formation of Lp(a) has still persuaded the company to part with $100 million to land the asset. The fee furthers AstraZeneca’s attempt to build a stable of molecules that can address cardiometabolic risk.

The company has said it is targeting the almost 70% of patients with cardiovascular disease who aren’t meeting guideline-directed LDL cholesterol targets despite taking high-intensity statins. AstraZeneca linked its oral PCSK9 inhibitor to a 52% reduction in LDL cholesterol on top of standard-of-care statins in phase 1. Simultaneously cutting Lp(a) through combination with YS2302018 could yield further benefits. 

