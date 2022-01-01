Spatial Biomarker Panels for Clinical Trials

About this webinar:

Most immuno-oncology drugs work by altering the tumor microenvironment to recruit and activate immune cells. To understand how these drugs work and how patients respond, researchers need the spatial context of several biomarkers—typically 8 to 18—to see how cells interact within the tumor. Traditional multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) methods can’t capture this complexity at scale.

Through a case study and technology walk-through, this webinar highlights the barriers that have been broken in mIF that now enable flexible development of high performance high-plex biomarker panels, and application of those panels at the scale necessary for deriving valuable quantitative spatial insights from large cohort clinical trials.

More specifically, webinar attendees will learn:

How recent advances in mIF address previous hurdles, including: lack of validated reagents; limited ability to add custom biomarkers; high cost and low throughput associated with detecting more markers in large volume clinical trials

How incorporation of immune response biomarkers with target biomarkers provides more comprehensive insights

How CRO experts are working with pharma and using multiplex immunofluorescence to profile high-plex biomarker panels in clinical trial settings





RareCyte:

RareCyte provides innovative Precision Biology™ products and services for discovery, translational, and clinical research applications. The Orion™ spatial biology platform enables whole-slide highly multiplexed tissue analysis at clinical trial scale. For more information, please visit www.rarecyte.com.

IO360º:

IO360˚ is an annual conference that convenes key stakeholders spanning the science and business communities to report on the latest data impacting immuno-oncology to fight a wider range of cancers. Visit www.IO360summit.com for more information.

Questex:

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.





Speakers Jennifer Bordeaux, PhD Associate Director, Digital Pathology Services Navigate Biopharma Services, Inc. Tad George, PhD Senior Vice President Biology R&D RareCyte, Inc

