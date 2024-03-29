'The Top Line': The top money raisers in biotech

This week on "The Top Line," we explore our annual special report on the top money raisers in the biotech industry.

Which company raised the most funding in 2023? What does the biotech financing landscape look like for this year? Fierce Biotech's Annalee Armstrong and Max Bayer answer those questions and many more in today's episode. They also discuss the details of the special report and share some of the stories behind the numbers.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: