Why early de-risking is redefining the path to IND

For emerging biotech companies, the race to IND is no longer defined by speed alone. It is increasingly defined by how well teams can anticipate risk, preserve momentum and make disciplined development decisions under pressure. In this executive interview, Jaime Okray of Lonza explains why early de-risking has become central to advancing with confidence.

Lean biotech teams often operate with narrow timelines, constrained resources and little margin for disruption. A formulation challenge, analytical gap or late-stage uncertainty can create delays that affect funding, investor confidence and the broader development strategy. Okray emphasizes that identifying these risks earlier can help teams avoid preventable setbacks before they become program-defining obstacles.

The shift is less about producing more data and more about producing decision-ready data. By building confidence in molecule selection, formulation strategy and analytical readiness from the outset, biotech leaders can bring greater clarity to one of the most uncertain stages of development.

Lonza’s work with approximately 1,500 biotech companies underscores the value of pairing technical expertise with flexible development support. For biotech leaders, the message is clear: Early de-risking is not just a way to move faster. It is a strategic approach to protecting capital, strengthening decision-making and improving the odds of reaching IND successfully.