How Bottom-Up QC Improvements Fix Product Problems Before They Start

By: Raymund Santos, Senior Manager, Quality Control Bioanalytics, AGC Biologics

Aelén Mabillé, Manager, Quality Control Raw Materials, AGC Biologics

Self-identified quality improvements

In the pharmaceutical quality environment, change is often reactive, driven by unfavorable events like deviations, equipment failure, or health authority observations. While many firms use Right First Time (RFT) initiatives to minimize errors, these are frequently corrective rather than purposeful. However, recent experience proves that self-identified compliance improvements are far more powerful. Proactively addressing potential issues can eliminate formal observations or reduce them to recommendations, assuring inspectors of a firm’s robust culture of continuous improvement.

Cost of improving

A common roadblock to change is resources, but not all process improvements require significant new investment. A dedicated Operational Excellence (OE) team or Lean Six Sigma (LSS) project is not a prerequisite for meaningful change. In a quality-driven culture, firms can maximize the utility of existing business tools and processes to self-identify opportunities for improving quality and compliance.

The baseline: What must be fixed? How do we fix it?

Error minimization and prevention are the low-hanging fruit of process improvement, yet they are often overlooked. Experience shows that errors typically stem from procedural inefficiencies or a lack of clarity, not deliberate non-compliance. While common indicators like invalid assay rates or human error root causes are useful for summarizing outcomes, they are often underutilized for prevention. To intercept errors before they impact RFT statistics, the Quality Control (QC) laboratory utilized the Error Efficiency Ratio (EER), a measure of a weighted error score relative to the aggregate data output:

Total Error Score / Total Number of Reviewed Assays

To implement this, laboratory errors material to data integrity were stratified and assigned error codes based on criticality: Critical, Major, Moderate, and Minor (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Error code classification.