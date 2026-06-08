Why AI is changing clinical development

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a competitive advantage in clinical development. In this interview, PhaseV CEO and co-founder Raviv Pryluk shares how AI is helping biopharma teams improve trial strategy, streamline operations and accelerate decision-making across the development process.

Pryluk explains how AI can drive impact across the clinical trial lifecycle, from smarter protocol design and more effective site selection to stronger trial execution, monitoring and data analysis. He also discusses how AI-powered automation can reduce manual effort and support faster development of regulatory documentation.

As AI adoption moves from experimentation to execution, its influence on clinical operations continues to grow. Watch the full interview to hear how PhaseV sees AI shaping faster, more efficient and more data-driven clinical development.