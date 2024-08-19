What’s Next for Biotech? Join Fierce Biotech Editors in Boston at Fierce Biotech Summit

The biotech world is buzzing with anticipation as the industry’s most influential leaders prepare to gather at the Fierce Biotech Summit, taking place at the Westin Boston Seaport District on September 30 - October 1, 2024. This flagship event promises to be an essential opportunity for biotech executives to connect, collaborate, and explore the recovery of the biotech industry and look ahead to a brighter future.



Why Attend the Fierce Biotech Summit:



This two-day summit brings together the brightest minds in biotech to exchange groundbreaking ideas and real-world applications. Attendees will have the chance to delve into critical discussions on the latest industry trends, including the biotech IPO outlook, developments in cell therapy and the transition from corporate communications to corporate affairs. Experts in the industry will also dive deep into how the industry has navigated regulatory challenges and market changes through strategic deals and innovative approaches.



What to Expect:



This year’s summit introduces four tracks:

PR & Communications : Discover strategies to effectively communicate groundbreaking research and navigate the complexities of public relations in the biotech sphere.

: Discover strategies to effectively communicate groundbreaking research and navigate the complexities of public relations in the biotech sphere. Preclinical & CMC : Gain insights into the preclinical stages of drug development and the critical chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) processes that ensure successful product launch.

: Gain insights into the preclinical stages of drug development and the critical chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) processes that ensure successful product launch. Strategy and Dealmaking: Explore the dynamics of partnerships, collaborations, and investments in biotech.

Explore the dynamics of partnerships, collaborations, and investments in biotech. Early-Stage Development: Uncover the latest research methodologies, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative approaches that accelerate scientific discoveries.



Sessions Highlight Include:

The Obesity Drug Boom

Charting the Biotech IPO Frontier

Political Pathways: Navigating the 2024 Election Cycle

Cracking the Code: Effective Biotech and Big Pharma Partnerships

CAR-Ts: From Oncology Superstars to Autoimmune Upstarts



The sessions will be delivered by top industry leaders including:

Sarah Alspach, Chief Communications Officer, bluebird bio

Michelle Chen, Chief Business Officer, Insilico Medicine

Karin Conde-Knape, Senior Vice President, Global Drug Discovery, Novo Nordisk

Adam Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Scorpion Therapeutics

Shaan C. Gandhi, MD, DPhil, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pfizer Ignite

Amanda Kay, Senior Partner and Chief Business Development Officer, Flagship Pioneering

Rose Loughlin, Ph.D., SVP, Research and Early Development. Moderna

Mark McKenna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mirador Therapeutics

David R. Shook, Chief Medical Officer, Nkarta Therapeutics

Debanjan Ray, CEO, Synthekine

Craig Thompson, CEO,Cerevance

R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer, Lexeo Therapeutics



For more details and to view the full agenda, visit the agenda page.



