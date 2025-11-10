Weave’s AI platform aims to revolutionize regulatory workflows in pharma



Weave is positioning itself at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation with an AI-native platform designed to streamline regulatory workflows and accelerate drug development. Lindsay Mateo, chief commercial officer at Weave, emphasized the platform’s ability to transform how biotech and pharma teams manage complex regulatory demands.



“We’re not just authoring documents,” Mateo said. “We’re automating entire dossiers and drug programs.” She explained that Weave’s end-to-end solution enables scientists and regulatory professionals to shift from manual tasks to strategic oversight, leveraging AI to organize and summarize data while keeping experts in control.



The platform’s collaborative capabilities also set it apart. Instead of relying on email or SharePoint, teams—including CROs and CDMOs—can work together in a centralized environment. Mateo highlighted the upcoming launch of Weave’s Health Authority Questionnaire (HAQ) solution, which will allow users to instantly respond to regulatory inquiries and access precedent data.



Weave’s partnership with global CRO Parexel marks another step forward. The collaboration will support new applications and expand into post-market areas such as safety and annual reports. Mateo also hinted at future moves into diagnostics and medical devices, responding to growing demand for fast, reliable regulatory content.



For industry leaders, Mateo offered a clear message: adapt now. “You have to scale teams for the AI applications of tomorrow,” she said, urging companies to invest in skills like prompt engineering and data security.



With its tested solutions and forward-looking strategy, Weave aims to help life sciences organizations do more with less—delivering speed, quality and innovation in a rapidly evolving landscape.