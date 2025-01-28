

Transforming life sciences with AI, powered by Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud



Drug development and commercialization leads to tremendous advances in medicine and improvements to everyday life, but it often comes at a cost. Delayed clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and commercial releases cost life science organizations about $40,000 per day and contribute to roughly $500,000 in lost sales. Moreover, even once a drug or device is approved, monitoring payer polices for new updates to formularies, educating HCPs, and promoting patient adherence are major challenges.



Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud and Agentforce can help organizations gain a complete view of patient, provider, and partner activity, and artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks the full value of data, streamlines workflows, and accelerates innovation—from R&D through commercialization. With Salesforce, life sciences organizations can access the power of predictive, generative, and now agentic AI to automate administrative tasks, identify potential risks in real time, and enable multistakeholder collaboration.



A shift in the drug development and go-to-market landscape



Life science has largely shifted its focus from one-size-fits-all products to targeted, personalized therapies that treat early-stage cancer, autoimmune diseases, and rare conditions at a cellular level. While this has significant positive impacts on patient outcomes and quality of life, it comes with interconnected challenges.

Organizations must ensure therapies work in diverse populations as both a business imperative and legislative requirement

Working with diverse populations often means running hybrid and decentralized clinical trials in community clinics or fully virtualized environments.

Researchers must manage complex data streams, and legacy client-server trial management systems are ill-equipped for data intake, cleansing, and analysis.

Targeted therapies demand highly personalized patient support, as symptoms and side effects must be carefully monitored in real-time.

Negotiating market access to ensure that a medication is accessible to patients while also demonstrating its clinical economic benefit to payers through data-driven arguments highlighting the drug's cost-effectiveness and impact on patient outcomes.

Commercial teams must rethink provider engagement with detailed educational resources, omnichannel outreach, and greater agility in managing communication strategies.

Financial assistance programs have become a necessity for patients seeking therapies not yet included on insurers’ formularies.



All this R&D and market access work is happening at a time when the cost of care is rising for all healthcare stakeholders. Meanwhile, revenue growth is at risk due the Inflation Reduction Act, which is projected to result in $100 billion in annual reductions to Medicare drug spending, as well as the “patent cliff” resulting in expiration of exclusivities for about 170 therapies. These factors together only add to the pressure the life sciences industry faces to bring safe and effective therapies to market quickly. Shorter development timelines mean lower costs and longer periods of exclusivity, both of which contribute to additional revenue.



The need for an end-to-end solution



Life science organizations are well positioned to manage engagement from clinical and medical through commercial processes with an intelligent platform built to support them every step of the way. The Salesforce Platform solution is anchored in Life Sciences Cloud and offers a consistent, complete and current view of patient and provider data that organizations previously siloed into disparate data lakes that have proven difficult to garner insights from. This offers greater visibility into patients who are eligible for a trial, actively participating, and seeing positive outcomes. It also produces greater insight into which trial sites are driving results and, after a therapy has launched, which providers are most actively engaging with content and prescribing to their patients.



Within Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud, AI-driven workflows leverage this unified data set to streamline the path from clinical development to commercialization. This accelerates the process and lowers the cost of development, making it possible to put therapies in the hands of more patients who need them.



Augmented by digital labor, Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud makes many things possible while creating collaboration and efficiencies within siloed teams.

Automatically match eligible candidates, onboard participants to trials, and identify optimal trial sites to accelerate enrollment and ensure patient retention.

Augment responses to medical inquiries with the combination of automated and human-in-the-loop literature review and response generation.

Analyze sales, marketing, and prescribing behavior to automatically curate relevant content for providers and payers.

Identify opportunities to generate campaigns and conduct proactive outreach on rebates, discount opportunities, or upcoming product expirations.

Track stock availability and proactively address potential shortages so patients receive necessary medications on time.

Schedule personalized medicine and advanced therapy appointments, using advanced logic to allow for the appropriate time for sample drawing and cell manufacturing.

Automate pharmacy and durable medical equipment benefits verification to speed time to treatment and avoid delays that negatively impact clinical outcomes.

Recommend next-best engagement opportunities to ensure HCPs have the information they need and patients remain adherent.

Analyze patient outcomes to help manage and optimize personalized programs.

Alleviate reimbursement challenges by facilitating product fulfillment, addressing claim denials, coordinating appeals processes, and verifying information on intake forms.

Empower field teams with guided workflows and deeper insights they can act on to deliver a more meaningful, personalized experience for HCPs.

Foster compliant collaboration among medical science, field sales, and field reimbursement teams, driving seamless communication and improving patient centricity.



Better results with Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud



Organizations around the world have deployed Salesforce’s technology for Life Sciences for end-to-end engagement supporting clinical, medical, and commercial workflows. An aggregate Salesforce study found these organizations have achieved a 25% increase in provider satisfaction, a 24% increase in prescriptions as well as patient adherence, and a 23% reduction in manual time spent on administrative tasks.



Contact Salesforce to learn how Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud can work for your organization or request a free trial.