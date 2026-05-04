Scaling theranostics through access, safety and trust

Theranostics is reshaping cancer care, but scaling it requires more than scientific innovation. In this episode of The Top Line, Curium’s Mike Patterson explains how access, safety and trust are emerging as critical factors in expanding targeted radiopharmaceutical treatments. He outlines the need for seamless coordination across ordering, manufacturing and distribution to ensure patients receive time-sensitive therapies without delays or disruptions.

Patterson also highlights the importance of addressing the needs of multiple stakeholders, from oncologists and nuclear medicine teams to billing specialists and patients new to these therapies. Building trust depends on education, reliable processes and tailored support. As theranostics moves beyond academic centers, he points to workforce development, training and standardized practices as essential to expanding access in community settings.

Looking ahead, success will depend on improving access, reducing patient burden and delivering a predictable, seamless experience. Patterson shares how collaboration across the industry can help ensure therapies are delivered safely and efficiently. Listen to the full conversation to learn more.