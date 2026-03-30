Scaling Radioligand Therapy: Expanding the Impact of Theranostics

By Renaud Dehareng, Chief Executive Officer, Curium

Radioligand therapy has irrevocably changed oncology, proving we can map biology and strike cancer cells with unprecedented precision. Research suggests that up to 80% of cancers could potentially be addressed by this approach. But as the fast-growing global radiopharmaceutical market surges, projected to reach over $35 billion by 2035, the real test is whether we can make this a dependable part of everyday cancer care – not just for select centers or a subset of geographies, but at scale.

Radioligand therapies are time-sensitive by design. They demand rigorous quality. They require orchestration across manufacturing, logistics and workflows with no margin for “good enough.”

The next chapter in radioligand therapy will not be defined only by the science. It will be defined by who can deliver – reliably and repeatedly – from product to patient to change the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.

The friction of time-sensitive medicine

The concept of theranostics is simple: use molecular imaging together with radiodiagnostics to find and characterize disease, then treat what you can see – “see it, treat it.” In theranostics, a diagnostic scan and a targeted therapy must work in tight sequence. Yet, radioactive isotopes are uniquely unforgiving. The manufacturing window is incredibly narrow, quality demands are strict, and distribution requires predictable, precise logistics to beat a short shelf life.

Currently, roughly one million cancer patients can be treated with radioligand therapy. However, to reach the true potential of treating up to 6.7 million patients in the next decade, the industry must overcome monumental hurdles. The most brilliant clinical strategy breaks down if a patient is left waiting weeks between a scan and a targeted dose due to capacity constraints or a fragile supply chain. Scaling theranostics is not simply a matter of clinical excitement; it is a ruthless logistics and manufacturing challenge.

Forging the delivery engine

At Curium, our expertise is not in writing clinical protocols or designing hospital workflows. That crucial work belongs to the world-class oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and referring specialists pioneering this field on the frontlines. Our expertise is in the development, manufacturing and supply of the largest portfolio of radiopharmaceutical products.

Curium is building the industrial strength that radioligand therapy needs to reach more patients – reliably and at scale. Powered by a skilled team of over 3,400 employees and a global infrastructure encompassing four manufacturing hubs, we are uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution rigors that underlie success in radiopharmaceuticals. We operate across the full value chain – from “product to patient” – and every year we ensure time-critical, targeted radioactive compounds used to diagnose cancer reach over 14 million patients globally. Our vertical integration focuses on the seamless execution required to turn complex logistics into dependable daily delivery.

Relentless reinvestment and pipeline growth

To match the unprecedented pace of scientific progress, we believe in relentless reinvestment. Curium directs 100% of our profits straight back into research and development, which is what is needed to bring innovation to patients.

This reinvestment fuels our dedicated engine for pipeline growth. Our clinical development programs focus on advancing a pipeline of novel targeted radionuclide therapies with an initial focus on prostate and neuroendocrine tumors. The foundation of our pipeline is being laid through internal programs, strategic in-licensing, and M&A. We are continuously expanding our network to ensure that as the clinical applications of radioligand therapy grow, our supply chain is already prepared to meet them.

Our pledge to the frontline: powering the 80% vision

Our vision is to treat 80% of cancers in the next 10-15 years. Achieving this will not happen simply because the science is exciting. It will happen when theranostics is implemented broadly and the radiopharmaceutical supply chain is so robust, so precise, and so dependable that clinicians can focus on care, not logistics.

The true breakthrough will be making theranostics routine. By owning the immense complexity of radionuclide manufacturing, radiopharmacy, and global logistics, we are freeing healthcare systems to focus on what they do best: redefining patient care. Our commitment is to be the relentless engine behind the clinicians – building the vital infrastructure necessary so that every time they are ready to treat, the right medicine is there.