Puerto Rico: The Bioscience Reshoring Powerhouse the Industry Can’t Afford to Miss

Puerto Rico is positioning itself as a top destination for bioscience companies looking to reshore operations, according to Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico. In a recent interview, Woger-Nieves highlighted the island’s decades-long legacy in manufacturing, with more than 120 FDA-approved facilities and the highest concentration of pharmaceutical and medical device professionals in the U.S. As a U.S. jurisdiction, Puerto Rico offers seamless FDA regulatory alignment, advanced logistics capabilities and access to a highly skilled, bilingual workforce.

Woger-Nieves also pointed to a new reshoring task force, created by executive order in March, that brings together public and private sector stakeholders to support new investment. Combined with concierge-style services and competitive tax incentives, the island offers an attractive business climate for both global corporations and startups. “We’ve been at this for over seven decades,” Woger-Nieves said. “The ecosystem here is collaborative, mature and ready to support the full bioscience product life cycle.” Watch the full interview to learn more about Puerto Rico’s evolving role in biopharma.