PhaseV CEO: Now is the Time to Embrace AI for Clinical Trial Success



Raviv Pryluk, CEO and co-founder of PhaseV, says the pharmaceutical industry must embrace innovation to overcome persistent inefficiencies in clinical development.



Speaking at a Fierce Biotech event, Pryluk outlined how PhaseV is leveraging artificial intelligence and real-world data to address the high failure rate of clinical trials — which exceeds 90% across therapeutic areas. “We broke it down into six fundamental reasons why trials fail,” Pryluk said, citing issues such as incorrect dosing, poor trial design, and misidentified patient populations.



PhaseV’s platform aims to tackle these challenges using transparent, data-driven AI models. Unlike traditional black-box systems, Pryluk emphasized that PhaseV’s tools are intuitive and collaborative, allowing clinicians and biostatisticians to understand both outcomes and underlying assumptions.



A key differentiator, Pryluk said, is the company’s proprietary data lake, which integrates clinical trial data with real-world evidence. “We’ve developed methodologies to bridge the gap between these datasets using causal machine learning,” he said. This approach helps identify why certain drugs work for some patients and not others, enhancing precision medicine strategies.



Looking ahead, Pryluk envisions clinical trials that are faster, more patient-centric, and scalable. He believes the COVID-19 pandemic offered a glimpse into this future, where technology accelerates development without compromising rigor.



His advice to industry leaders: innovate or risk falling behind. “2026 onwards will be a turning point,” Pryluk said. “Those who embrace innovation with statistical and regulatory rigor will win. Those who don’t will fail.”



PhaseV currently works with more than 40 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, helping them improve trial success rates and navigate an increasingly competitive landscape.