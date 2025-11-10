Parexel leaders emphasize AI, workforce evolution in clinical research



At Fierce Biotech Week, Parexel executives Judith Millard and Sheela Hegde highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence and workforce development in clinical research.



Millard, vice president and enterprise account leader at Parexel, and Hegde, managing partner and global head at Health Advances, a Parexel company, discussed how the industry is adapting to an influx of data from wearables, real-world sources and claims. This “avalanche of data,” as Hegde described it, is driving the need for advanced analytics and AI-powered tools to accelerate trial design and patient enrollment.



Parexel recently announced partnerships with Paradigm Health and Weave Bio to enhance its AI capabilities. These collaborations aim to streamline clinical trial processes and improve patient targeting, while maintaining regulatory compliance. Hegde noted that regulators are increasingly embracing AI, which she called “very timely” for the industry.



Both leaders stressed the importance of evolving the clinical research workforce to meet these technological demands. Millard emphasized the need for a culture that encourages curiosity and psychological safety, allowing employees to ask questions and explore new approaches. Parexel is integrating AI experts into project teams and offering mentorship through its AI Center of Excellence.



Training programs now focus on hands-on experience with AI tools, critical thinking and adaptability. Hegde said the industry must move beyond traditional training models to prepare talent for real-time decision-making and complex trial designs.



Looking ahead, Millard and Hegde urged organizations to embrace change and foster innovation. “If we do this right,” Hegde said, “we’ll develop better medicines faster—and that’s why we’re here.”



Millard added, “Encouraging out-of-the-box thinking is key to driving meaningful progress.”