Opening up new approaches to medicine development with SmartLabs

The COVID pandemic highlighted the criticality of the pharma value chain working in unison to develop, produce and deliver lifesaving vaccinations, tools and treatments at speed.



SmartLabs is a company which epitomizes this ethos. Founded in 2015, the firm has sought to radically transform how the world uses laboratories by delivering customized lab spaces that deploy within weeks – a ‘Labs as a Service’ offering designed to accelerate the number of effective therapeutics available in the market.



Seth Taylor is one of the co-founding brains behind SmartLabs. In this discussion with Rebecca Willumson, he starts off by looking back on the pandemic period which brought to light just how quickly and efficiently the value chain can operate.



Today, he says, the biopharma sphere is awash with all kinds of approaches to innovating therapies and treatments which are allowing for more precise, better medicines with superior efficacy and lower side effects. This, Seth believes, is key to revolutionizing the delivery of medicine and how the healthcare sector can treat patients.



Specifically, Seth touches on fully automated manufacturing, the role of AI, and how his company’s Lab as a Service model has supported important program breakthroughs.



Listen to the full conversation with Seth to discover more!