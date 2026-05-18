Ohio Discovery Corridor is Attracting the World’s Best in Pediatric Research. Here’s Why

Sriram Vaidyanathan, Ph.D, completed his postdoctoral program at Stanford University in 2022, where he studied how genome editing could correct mutations that cause cystic fibrosis in airway stem cells. He had built an impressive resume, graduating with bachelor’s and doctorate degrees in biomedical engineering from Purdue University and the University of Michigan before his time at Stanford.



Vaidyanathan could have chosen any world-class institution in Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, or elsewhere to start his own lab. He chose Columbus, Ohio. At Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Vaidyanathan saw an opportunity many of his peers overlook: When it comes to pediatric care and innovation, Ohio is second to none.



“Ohio offers excellent infrastructure as well as collaborative clinical and scientific partnerships essential for moving innovative therapies from bench to bedside,” Vaidyanathan said.



Today, Vaidyanathan is developing CRISPR-based therapies for cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic disease that affects the lungs. His goal—a one-time treatment targeting the underlying genetic mutation in airway stem cells—could result in a life-changing breakthrough for the 10-20% of cystic fibrosis patients who cannot benefit from existing drugs.



A Hotbed of Investment



Vaidyanathan’s story is one of many across the Ohio Discovery Corridor, a network of leading hospitals, universities, and industry partners stretching along I-71 from Cleveland to Cincinnati. In 2020, JobsOhio and the State of Ohio committed more than $400 million to accelerate workforce development, research, and innovation in life sciences. That investment coincides with nearly $1 billion in annual National Institutes of Health funding supporting Ohio-based institutions—an indicator of both scientific excellence and the state’s ability to translate research from benchtop to bedside.



This momentum builds on Ohio’s established leadership in pediatric care. The state is home to not one but two pediatric centers on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll” (Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital), underscoring the concentration of top-tier care and research in Ohio. These hospitals join a list of other top-ranked facilities across the state: Cleveland Clinic Children’s, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, Akron Children’s, and Dayton Children’s.



A Singular Focus: Patients



One hundred miles south of Columbus, Michael Helmrath, MD, a pediatric surgeon and scientist at Cincinnati Children’s, has spent more than a decade advancing a different yet equally ambitious approach: regenerating damaged organs using stem cell–derived tissue.



Unlike Vaidyanathan, Helmrath trained in Ohio, earning degrees from Miami University and the University of Cincinnati before joining Cincinnati Children’s, where he now leads the Intestinal Rehabilitation Program. His work targets gastrointestinal diseases, where repairing complex tissue structures has long been a challenge. Rather than replacing entire organs, Helmrath and his team have developed three-dimensional organoids—lab-grown clusters of cells that can integrate into damaged intestines and promote healing. In preclinical studies, these organoids have repaired severe bowel injuries, offering new hope for patients with conditions such as transplant rejection or inflammatory bowel disease.



For Helmrath, the job is personal. As a surgeon, he regularly fields questions from families asking whether it’s possible to grow new tissue for their children. In the lab, he is working to turn that hope into reality.



“In Ohio, we have the unique ability to focus on providing the best care for the child in front of us, who has a rare disease, while leveraging world-class research to find solutions for that child, and others around the world,” Helmrath said.



A Culture of Innovation



Although Vaidyanathan and Helmrath took different paths, both chose Ohio for its patient-centered focus and collaborative culture—defining features of the state’s pediatric research environment. Their work reflects a broader ecosystem that has positioned Ohio as a national leader in pediatric healthcare.



A central goal of the Ohio Discovery Corridor is to attract and retain top talent like Vaidyanathan and Helmrath. For researchers, Ohio’s cooperative, progress-driven environment is more than supportive—it’s catalytic.



In Ohio, innovation is not an abstract goal but an acceleration of the journey from discovery to treatment. Collaboration across disciplines supports high-impact science and keeps the focus on patients, ensuring breakthroughs reach children faster. The impact is measured in the lives of those who stand to benefit from the next generation of therapies.



As the life sciences industry evolves, Ohio’s advantage may ultimately come down to its human element: a community of researchers, clinicians, and institutions united by a shared mission to enhance pediatric care. Ohio isn’t just building the future of medicine; it’s improving the lives of children around the world by turning today’s discoveries into tomorrow's cures.