The new standard for trusted AI in biopharma

Biopharma is entering a new phase of pressure and possibility. As non-clinical and clinical development costs rise, organizations are being asked to move faster while making decisions with greater precision. According to Peter Kilford, Associate Vice President of Global Sales at Simulations Plus, the competitive advantage is no longer in generating more data. It is in using existing data more intelligently to guide development with greater confidence, clarity and speed.



That shift is reshaping how leaders think about AI. While experimentation remains widespread, isolated use cases will not deliver lasting impact. The real opportunity lies in embedding AI into connected workflows that reflect scientific reality, scale across the enterprise and support better decisions at every stage of development.



Trust will define which approaches endure. In a highly regulated environment, AI cannot operate as a black box. Regulators and internal stakeholders alike expect transparency, traceability and rigor. The organizations best positioned to lead will be those that bring data, scientific expertise and AI together in ways that strengthen decision-making rather than complicate it.